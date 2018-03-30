PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30

March 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK government has warned that it could block Melrose Plc's 8 billion pounds ($11.22 billion) takeover of GKN Plc on public interest grounds after shareholders voted to approve the deal by a narrow margin. bit.ly/2GoBmmV

- American prosecutors fined Barclays Plc $2 billion on Thursday as the bank agreed to settle claims that it fraudulently mis-sold toxic mortgage products before the financial crisis. bit.ly/2Ifsss8

The Guardian

- The pay of BP Plc's chief executive, Bob Dudley, jumped by almost 13% last year to $13.4 million bringing it closer to the $19.4 million pay package shareholders rejected two years ago. bit.ly/2IbSCvO

- UK's equalities watchdog has insisted it will pursue companies that submit inaccurate figures on their gender pay gaps after multiple firms appeared to file questionable information. bit.ly/2Iemnw5

The Telegraph

- Savings hit a record low last year as families faced rising prices and stagnant incomes in 2017. Just 4.9 percent of earnings were set aside by Britons, the Office for National Statistics said. bit.ly/2IhoE9X

- Fitness brand Under Armour Inc said personal details of around 150 million users of its MyFitnessPal nutrition app and website were accessed in a breach earlier this year. bit.ly/2GndS1s

Sky News

- Facebook Inc is to end its partnerships with several large data brokers who use personal information to help advertisers target people on the social network. bit.ly/2pPt94I

The Independent

- Women earn on average 223,000 pounds less than men over the course of a lifetime, according to new research published ahead of next week's deadline for businesses across UK to divulge their gender pay gaps. The analysis has been compiled by the Young Women's Trust ind.pn/2pQCQA5 ($1 = 0.7132 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)