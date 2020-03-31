PRESS DIGEST-British Business - March 31

March 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Employees of Carluccio's would be paid under the UK government's coronavirus job retention scheme, said advisory firm FRP, as the Italian chain entered into administration. bit.ly/3bCE3jF

- British construction equipment maker JCB said only one of its 21 manufacturing plants around the world is fully operational, while the company is facing challenges including fractured supply chains and subdued demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/2UtuFcn

The Guardian

- Barclays Plc has announced plans to shrink its carbon footprint to net zero by 2050. bit.ly/2UwtWax

- Hammerson Plc , one of Britain's biggest shopping centre owners, was paid only about a third of the quarterly rent it was due last week as cash-strapped retailers struggled to survive the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/33Uwjag

The Telegraph

- Savings firm Blackmore Bond has warned investors waiting for delayed interest payments that a property market crunch will make it even harder to find cash to pay them. bit.ly/2WZbOHV

- Marks and Spencer Group Plc will sell food boxes online, containing 20 items such as pasta, rice, curry, cooking sauces and Percy Pig sweets, for 30 pounds. bit.ly/2WTaxSD

Sky News

- U.K. taxpayers are to forfeit more than 600 million pounds ($742.08 million)from the cancellation of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's 968 million pound full-year dividend payment for 2019. bit.ly/2wMVTBK

- Nissan Motor Co told its British suppliers that crucial payments will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/3bBeCPC