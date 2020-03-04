PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 4

March 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have cancelled the bulk of their April meetings and will hold what remains in a "virtual format". bit.ly/2TDcqzx

Arron Banks is trying to force his way on to the board of a small, London-listed iodine producer Iofina Plc that could benefit from the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/2ItL4Hj

The Guardian

UK banks Barclays Plc, Santander UK Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc are rolling out emergency loans to businesses that are showing signs of financial strain amid the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/2Ij657q

Sirius Minerals Plc, the company building a 4 billion pounds ($5.13 billion) mine under the North York Moors, is to be sold for 405 million pounds ($519.37 million) after a rebellion by irate small investors against the cut-price deal failed. bit.ly/2Ij7Zok

The Telegraph

The U.S. Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates to protect the economy against a coronavirus onslaught in its first emergency cut since the financial crisis. bit.ly/2uRNaxp

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday the central bank is prepared to unleash a wave of cash for small businesses as part of the fight against coronavirus. bit.ly/38ik7R1

Sky News

Urban Exposure Plc is to break itself up and sell its constituent parts following pressure from Robert Tchenguiz, the colourful financier. bit.ly/2TiVq2E ($1 = 0.7798 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)