PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc is facing a potential 100 million pound ($138.04 million) equal pay compensation claim from hundreds of its staff, who believe that they have been underpaid compared with colleagues. bit.ly/2I3PH9x

- Court of Appeal judges rejected claims by Property Alliance Group against Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's which claimed that the bank mis-sold interest rate swaps as part of the Libor scandal. bit.ly/2I3gLpf

The Guardian

- The UK government knew of a plan that could have retrieved more than 360 million pounds from Carillion Plc, limiting the cost of its collapse to taxpayers and sparing pension scheme members from cuts to their retirement payouts, but did not encourage directors to pursue it. bit.ly/2I25qWA

- Theresa May will hit out at the "perverse incentive" of housing industry bonus structures paying out millions of pounds to chief executives as a result of company profits rather than the number of homes built. bit.ly/2I4ysEQ

The Telegraph

- Gordon Shipley, the programme ­director for the Emergency Services Network (ESN), is to step down at the end of the month amid concern that the ambitious plan is falling behind. The ESN aims to replace the bespoke Airwave radio network with a cheaper and first-of-its-kind system based on EE’s standard 4G network. bit.ly/2I3QkQr

Sky News

- The founders of Melrose Industries Plc are investing in Stirling Industries, that will float on the London market this week. Stirling has been set up by Blair Illingworth and Simon Thomas, the former bosses of a Melrose subsidiary. bit.ly/2I5N9rh

- The UK steel industry has warned Donald Trump's plans for steep U.S. tariffs on steel imports would "seriously undermine" its competitiveness. bit.ly/2I3idrH

The Independent

- Law firm RPC said that UK's largest online retailers raked in 8.4 billion pounds in the 12 months up to August 2017, a significant rise of 23 percent on the year before. ind.pn/2I2OmQ1