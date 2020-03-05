PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Bank of England is to move some of its operations out of London, the incoming governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday. bit.ly/39rubZt

Shareholders in Intu Properties Plc face being wiped out after the owner of some of Britain's biggest shopping centres was forced to scrap a 1.5 billion pounds ($1.93 billion) emergency fundraising. bit.ly/3cvFJgj

The Guardian

The International Monetary Fund is to offer $50 billion in emergency funding for countries hit by the coronavirus, as it warned that the spread of the disease has already pushed global growth in 2020 to below last year's levels. bit.ly/38oXFG6

UK's Severn Trent Plc plans to spend 1.2 billion pounds ($1.54 billion) to help repair the environment and end its contribution to the climate crisis by 2030. bit.ly/2uUYfOf

The Telegraph

British regional airline Flybe is poised to become the first major British firm to collapse due to coronavirus, as a government rescue bid falls apart. bit.ly/2POBnHo

Sky News

UK government's previous preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit stand it in "incredibly good stead" to help firms deal with the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, former British business minister Andrea Leadsom said. bit.ly/2PNb5VL

The Independent

Barclays Bank Plc is to cut 250 jobs across a number of UK sites and shut down a large office in Leeds as part of an overhaul that will affect around 1,000 staff. bit.ly/38npf6w ($1 = 0.7772 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)