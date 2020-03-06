PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face his first House of Commons rebellion next week as some Tory members of Parliament demand that he bans Huawei from the country's 5G network in two years' time. bit.ly/3cCG4O2

The Guardian

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that the central bank is coordinating with the Treasury and international partners to deliver a "powerful and timely" response to the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/39rwiN5

The impact of the coronavirus could result in passenger airlines losing up to $113bn in revenues this year, the International Air Transport Association said, adding that the collapse of Flybe is proof that "urgent action" is needed to protect the industry. bit.ly/2Q682IL

The Telegraph

UK's Virgin Media exposed the personal information of 900,000 customers online after a marketing database was accidentally left online for 10 months, it has been revealed. bit.ly/2TKIl16

Flybe's rivals, like Loganair and Blue Islands, scrambled to fill the void left by Europe's biggest regional airline on Thursday, launching replacement services for half of its main routes within hours of the company's collapse. bit.ly/2IoYGDq

Sky News

UK's Competition and Markets Authority is considering whether to advise the government that price controls may be needed to prevent coronavirus outbreak profiteering. bit.ly/39sMKfU (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)