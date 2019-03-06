PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BetBright, an online sports bookmaker, is under investigation by Britain's gambling watchdog after its decision to void all ante-post bets angered racing fans, according to a Gambling Commission spokesman. bit.ly/2NO5sEQ

Leading carmakers are "on death row" as they await clarity on Britain's departure from the European Union, their executives complained. bit.ly/2NIZkNW

The Guardian

The Bank of England has said that the failure of EU regulators to put in place measures to protect continental banks increased the risk of panicky trading on financial markets in the aftermath of a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2NO6qks

The Competition and Markets Authority said ticket resale website Viagogo had not fully complied with the terms of a court order designed to protect consumers, despite being given a grace period to do so. bit.ly/2NIOB6a

The Telegraph

The Pensions Regulator has told weak companies that they must stop dishing out fat payouts to shareholders if they are struggling to fill a hole in their pension scheme. bit.ly/2NJzeKR

The number of "green collar" jobs is set to triple by the end of the next decade under British government plans to boost the offshore wind industry. bit.ly/2NLWDeK

Sky News

The UK government will slash Britain's 80 to 90 percent of trade tariffs if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal, according to Whitehall sources. bit.ly/2NJacLO

Nissan Motor Co Ltd is considering plans to cut back production line shifts at its Sunderland plant in the latest setback to the UK car industry, Sky News understands. bit.ly/2NLy0i7

The Independent

The UK's cash system is "on the verge of collapse" amid thousands of bank branch and ATM closures, according to the Access to Cash Review. ind.pn/2NIXA7m

Elderly and disabled people in the UK will have vital services cut as councils struggle to cope with a 1 billion pound ($1.31 billion) social care funding gap, town hall leaders have warned. ind.pn/2NIXHzO