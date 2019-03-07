PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Mike Turner, an industrialist who previously led BAE Systems, the defence group, is to resign as a director of Barclays Plc after only 16 months on the board as part of an overhaul by the bank's incoming chairman. bit.ly/2NLbV3e

Springburn depot, a rail depot in Glasgow is to close, putting almost 200 jobs at risk, after Gemini Rail Services has now confirmed its closure by next March. bit.ly/2NMvWXc

The Guardian

Almost 90 percent of UK shoppers use Amazon.com Inc and 40 percent have access to its Prime subscription service, according to the market research firm Mintel. bit.ly/2NLC7e9

In a deal between the UK government and the offshore wind sector, industry players have agreed to invest 250 million pounds ($329.40 million) over the next 11 years in exchange for participation in 557 million pounds of state subsidies for renewable energy. bit.ly/2NJyZzt

The Telegraph

Amazon.com Inc unveiled initiatives it would be rolling out in the UK including a 130,000 pounds-a-year bursary to help female students from a low-income background, and a programme to help women get back into work, although did not set targets for how many more women it wanted to bring into the business. bit.ly/2NKX48W

Embracing free trade would limit the damage caused by a "no deal" Brexit, give a bounty of cheaper imports to consumers and strengthen Britain's hand in EU negotiations, according to top German economists. bit.ly/2NJlG1K

Sky News

Nationwide Building Society, Britain's biggest building society, is taking a 15 million pounds stake in 10x Future Technologies, a banking technology start-up founded by Antony Jenkins, the former Barclays chief executive. bit.ly/2NTiRvr

British MPs have demanded to be given details of the government's plans for post-Brexit trade tariffs after Sky News revealed they would be cut sharply if there is no deal. bit.ly/2NL2Vej

The Independent

A no-deal Brexit could push the UK into a recession, which could then spread through the global economy, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development think tank. ind.pn/2NN3WCF

Bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair Plc has revealed plans to change its name to Flutter Entertainment, if shareholders give their approval. ind.pn/2NL2WPp