PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 9

March 9

The Times

Port of Dover has sounded the alarm over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's levelling-up agenda, warning ministers that a fixation on northern ports would risk increasing prices and limiting choice on the shelves. bit.ly/2wGTYya

Oliver Dowden, the new culture minister of Britain, said preventing the spread of deliberately false information about the virus was a "top priority". bit.ly/32ZaDcC

The Guardian

A survey found that nearly half of UK businesses are planning to invest in chargeable cars and vans in advance of the government's ban on sales of new internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. bit.ly/3349OyZ

UK chancellor Rishi Sunak is under pressure from industry groups to resist the temptation to fund coronavirus spending with tax hikes on business when he delivers the budget on Wednesday. bit.ly/39BoYyr

The Telegraph

The haulage, shipping and freight industries are up in arms against the government after ministers ignored industry requests to seek vital security waivers from the EU needed to smooth cross-channel freight after Brexit. bit.ly/2VY55gS

The mayors of the West Midlands and Greater Manchester have called for more control of key policies such as taxes, welfare and transport in the UK's second and third-largest cities. bit.ly/3cFDqHu

Sky News

An ultrafast broadband provider which targets affluent parts of Central London is hunting a massive funding boost amid a government-led effort to accelerate the rollout of high-speed internet services across the UK. bit.ly/2TyWakx

Neil Woodford and a number of colleagues from Woodford Investment Management (WIM) have held talks with institutional and wealth managers in recent weeks about assembling a new venture for sophisticated investors. bit.ly/39A7br7

The Independent

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was heckled by some residents as he visited a flood-struck community in the West Midlands after weeks of criticism over his absence at some of the worst-hit sites across the UK. bit.ly/3cGXxFk