PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Plans for a giant fertiliser mine in the North York Moors moved a step closer but grew even more expensive as Sirius Minerals Plc unveiled a make-or-break $3.8 billion financing package. bit.ly/2LbqfnT

One of Britain's oldest and largest property companies Grosvenor Group Ltd could take advantage of a market downturn and invest in high street shops after building up a 1.7 billion pound war chest. bit.ly/2V6FUJR

The Guardian

Tesco Plc has urged the government to impose a 2 percent online sales tax to help pay for a cut in business rates for shops, saying the current system is unfair and is damaging communities across UK. bit.ly/2LeJRb2

Board directors of British fashion retailer Arcadia group, which owns a string of high-street chains including Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis, were locked in an all-day meeting attempting to agree a way forward for the group. bit.ly/2XVVgxO

The Telegraph Britain's largest telecom companies have been directly warned by U.S. against using Huawei equipment in their 5G networks, just hours after Vodafone Group Plc admitted it had identified security flaws several years ago. bit.ly/2V5qbup

British Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to cave in to Labour demands on Brexit, Eurosceptic ministers fear, after they were told an "unpalatable" outcome would be better than a "disastrous" one. bit.ly/2XQdalA

Sky News

UK business secretary Greg Clark has agreed to provide 100 million pounds in funding to the British Steel after it requested emergency support to make a repayment to an EU-run environment scheme. bit.ly/2PFmwh8

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed plans to build its next-generation Land Rover Defender in Slovakia. bit.ly/2vu0Lrl

The Independent

Britain’s care homes operator Four Seasons Health Care has collapsed into administration, raising fears for thousands of elderly residents.