PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10

May 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Europe's largest electricity market restored access to a giant aluminium smelter, Kubal Aluminium, after it was shut out when U.S. sanctions were slapped on United Company Rusal Plc , the Russian manufacturer controlled by the oligarch Oleg Deripaska. bit.ly/2rwn2Dd

The chief operating officer of Rolls-Royce Holdings, Simon Kirby, is leaving only 19 months after he was hired with great fanfare to help stop the group's financial slump. bit.ly/2G11BhW

The Guardian

BMW AG is recalling more than 300,000 cars in the UK because of an electrical fault that has caused some vehicles to cut out. bit.ly/2I7lkhL

The chairman of 21st Century Fox, Lachlan Murdoch, said the media company planned to press ahead with plans to merge with Walt Disney Co and take full control of Sky Plc, but said the company was considering its options as cable giant Comcast Corp prepares a higher bid. bit.ly/2I4ExVB

The Telegraph

The boardroom struggles at gold miner Petropavlovsk Plc have taken another twist after two mystery investors demanded the resignation of the entire board and the reinstatement of three former directors. bit.ly/2rxu0ad

Digital advertising start-up Unlockd, used by Tesco Mobile customers to reduce their bills, has won a High Court injunction against Alphabet Inc's Google to prevent its technology being banished from hundreds of millions of smartphones. bit.ly/2rw5F5s

Sky News

Funding Circle, the UK's biggest peer-to-peer lender, will this week take another step towards a 2 billion pound ($2.71 billion) London flotation by naming its first female non-executive director. bit.ly/2KMvaHI

The Home Office will no longer use NHS records to track down illegal immigrants, it has been announced. An agreement between the two organisations will be significantly narrowed so that health records will only be shared in cases involving "serious criminality." bit.ly/2rxEzdl

The Independent

The row over Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's approach to Brexit has exploded after five MPs from the party's northern heartlands broke ranks and openly demanded a new referendum on the UK's withdrawal deal. ind.pn/2I9PSj6