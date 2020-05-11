PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 11

May 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Virgin Atlantic Airways is set to discuss a range of proposals, from one or more investors buying equity stakes to the offer of commercial loans or other forms of credit, as the airline scrambles to secure a 500 million pounds ($620.55 million) rescue from the government. bit.ly/3fCkj2v

The Guardian

- Pubs face "devastation" after they were excluded from proposals to allow the hospitality industry to reopen in July, fuelling concern that nearly half could be driven out of business by COVID-19. bit.ly/35NVDzt

- Gambling firms are undermining their pledge not to advertise during lockdown by showing "thinly veiled" commercials disguised as social responsibility messages, according to MPs who have urged the government to intervene. bit.ly/3cs9LRO

The Telegraph

- Ministers are expected to extend the state bankrolling of wages until the end of September, albeit at a reduced rate of 60%, while also topping up the pay packets of staff brought back to work on a part-time basis. bit.ly/2WNccaI

- Alasdair Murdoch, chief executive of Burger King UK, said it will open a handful of stores on high streets in town and city centres to trial how they could operate safely under social distancing. bit.ly/3cnB7s1

Sky News

- Ashley Alder, who is due to step down later this year after almost a decade at the helm of Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), is being considered to become the next chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). bit.ly/2WKQXWZ

- Chief executives of major companies said that the prime minister had left them in the dark about whether they would be required to provide face coverings to employees returning to work during the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/35MkZhg ($1 = 0.8057 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)