PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 12

May 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- P&O Ferries is to cut more than a quarter of its workforce as it battles to survive the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/2yFw8EG

- Easyjet has led demands from Britain's airlines for the government to avoid enforcing quarantine arrangements on air passengers for too long. bit.ly/3fLsFoP

The Guardian

- Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has been urged to extend the coronavirus wage subsidy scheme until September to avoid spiralling job losses across Britain this summer. bit.ly/2WQMZfw

- Aviation bosses have torn into Boris Johnson's plan to impose a 14-day quarantine on people arriving in Britain, warning that it risks worsening the economic impact of the Covid-19. bit.ly/2SX0k4R

The Telegraph

- The Premier League will ask the government to reconsider their stance on football having to restart at neutral venues after being urged to do so by at least 12 of its clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. bit.ly/3fHaocb

- Richard Branson is to lose control of his decades-long project to send tourists into space to prop up Virgin Galactic's ailing travel businesses. bit.ly/2yQAKaO

Sky News

- London's transport system is braced to record a 4 billion pounds ($4.93 billion) loss this year, underlining the urgency of the capital's efforts to access emergency funding from the government in order to keep bus and Tube services running. bit.ly/2YRRo4u

- The business secretary will gain powers to extend deadlines for company filings to enable directors to focus on dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, under a package of new government measures to be unveiled this week. bit.ly/2WkUrk2

The Independent

- Willie Walsh, chief executive of British Airways' parent company, International Airlines Group, has poured scorn on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to quarantine airline passengers flying into the UK. bit.ly/3cpzTwy