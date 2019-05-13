PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Supporters of a Brexit deal with the European Union are preparing to use tomorrow's Cabinet meeting to urge UK PM May to set a timetable for indicative votes by MPs after the European elections. bit.ly/2vVd3Jo

Arriva is suing the Department for Transport over the award of the East Midlands franchise to a Dutch rival Abellio, becoming the second train operator in a week to launch legal action against the government over its handling of a rail contract. bit.ly/2HhuMjE

The Guardian

Labour Party Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer has expressed doubts that any cross-party Brexit deal lacking a confirmatory referendum could pass parliament, warning up to 150 Labour MPs would reject an agreement that did not include one. bit.ly/2HfWezB

Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Foxtons Group Plc are among almost 100 firms that will be highlighted this year by an influential investor group for failing to boost the number of women on their boards. bit.ly/2YtNzPP

The Telegraph

City advisory group Investment ­Association has hit Metro Bank Plc with an alert over ­bonuses for top executives, piling pressure on the troubled lender as it faces shareholders at its annual meeting. bit.ly/30eUePl

One of Britain's largest ­regional newspaper groups and publisher of the anti-Brexit weekly The New European, Archant, is sounding out advisers with a view to a formal sale process. bit.ly/2E7tMxH

Sky News

The football venue operator Goals Soccer Centres Plc is losing its Chief Executive Andy Anson weeks after seeing its shares suspended over a 12 million pounds ($15.61 million) accounting blunder‎. bit.ly/2Jx1Jvf ($1 = 0.7687 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)