PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 14

The Times

The chairman of WPP Plc is facing a shareholder backlash over the advertising company's secretive ousting of Martin Sorrell after a leading advisory group recommended that investors oppose his re-election at next month's annual meeting. bit.ly/2wD4aax

One of UK's biggest investment managers, M&G Investments, has warned that banks will be forced to raise mortgage rates as cheap money provided by a closed Bank of England scheme runs out. bit.ly/2wMv7Jh

The Guardian

UK has no need to build new large gas-fired power stations to replace the coal plants that the government has pledged to switch off by 2025, the World Wide Fund for Nature has argued. bit.ly/2wzQ5Li

The Telegraph

Virgin Media and TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc are working on a deal to share the cost of new ultrafast broadband networks and dial up the pressure on BT Group Plc. bit.ly/2KmBRPB

A senior British scientist who is one of the leading minds in artificial intelligence (AI) has warned against self-driving cars, arguing they are not safe because engineers cannot predict how their creations will behave "while in the wild". bit.ly/2KgfHyH

Sky News

LVMH, the luxury goods behemoth behind brands such as Christian Dior and Fendi, is leading a multimillion-pound injection of funds into Lyst, the UK-based fashion search engine. bit.ly/2ICMz7C

Former bosses of Carillion Plc, the construction group that collapsed with debts of as much as 7 billion pounds ($9.49 billion), should face a formal inquiry into their fitness to serve as company directors, MPs will say this week. bit.ly/2wDlvAg

The Independent

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Italian oil giant Eni and a number of senior executives at the two firms face trial in Milan on Monday over corruption charges relating to a $1.1bn deal for a Nigerian oil block. ind.pn/2wB45UV

The gender pay gap is 91 percent for people earning 1 million pounds or more annually in UK financial services companies, and it is getting wider, according to new research from employment law specialists Fox & Partners. ind.pn/2Kggdg3