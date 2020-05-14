PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The new boss of Aston Martin Lagonda has insisted that his turnaround plan is making progress despite the company falling deeper into the red after sales tumbled in the first quarter of this year. bit.ly/2WszHHa

- Asos has faced renewed calls to close its Barnsley warehouse after union complaints of an "outbreak" of coronavirus at the site. bit.ly/364qCaU

The Guardian

- UK government has unveiled five new taskforces devoted to vulnerable sectors of the economy, intended to liaise with unions and others to see how soon each sector can safely resume work with coronavirus distancing measures. bit.ly/2WrSRgs

- Addison Lee and Uber are to install partition screens in vehicles to protect staff and passengers from infection with coronavirus, after new data earlier this week revealed that male taxi drivers and chauffeurs are among those at highest risk of death from the disease. bit.ly/2LmUDJk

The Telegraph

- Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG's coronavirus antibody test kit has been approved by Public Health England, The Telegraph has learned, in a breakthrough that could be key to easing the UK's lockdown restrictions. bit.ly/35Xc9x9

- The Bank of England can help Britain cope with the extra debt load incurred from coronavirus, Governor Andrew Bailey has said, suggesting its policies could avoid the need for austerity. bit.ly/3bvsrPh

Sky News - Ernst and Young LLP is delaying partner promotions by three months as part of a response to the pandemic which has seen it commit to retaining its entire 17,000-strong UK workforce. bit.ly/3dDrLsg

- The troubled foreign exchange provider Travelex is seeking takeover offers this week as it wrestles with the impact of an apparent fraud at its owner and a steep downturn in revenues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. bit.ly/2WSip5t

The Independent

- A group of MPs has accused Deliveroo of putting thousands of people at risk by failing to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to all of its riders. bit.ly/3dJ6Iog (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)