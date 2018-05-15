PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Officials charged with managing the taxpayers' stake in Royal Bank of Scotland have begun contacting City brokers to gauge interest in a potential share sale, only days after the lender agreed a provisional deal with American prosecutors over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed bonds. bit.ly/2L2WBgG

Management at Centrica Plc came under fire at the company's annual meeting on Monday as frustrated shareholders demanded answers about the collapse of the British Gas owner's share price. bit.ly/2KYfAJc

The Guardian

Npower owner Innogy has privately told staff it is extremely concerned they will bear the brunt of thousands of job cuts planned as part of a major shake-up of the European energy industry. bit.ly/2IgNkE7

The struggling childrenswear and maternity retailer, Mothercare, said it was finalising a comprehensive restructuring and refinancing package to put the business on a stable and sustainable financial footing. bit.ly/2L0JgFu

The Telegraph

Transport giant FirstGroup Plc is facing a mounting activist campaign to put itself up for sale in the wake of a failed takeover bid from American private equity firm Apollo Global Management. bit.ly/2KYuVJI

Zimbabwe-based gold miner Caledonia is looking to buy out its local partners as it capitalises on a liberalisation of the laws governing the mining sector. bit.ly/2L1kXrh

Sky News

William Hill Plc Chairman Roger Devlin has told ministers in a letter that proposed reforms to Fixed-Odds Betting Terminals (FOBTs) could leave it vulnerable to a takeover bid. bit.ly/2IgjT4T

Private equity firms including Bowmark Capital, Inflexion and Trilantic Partners are among a pack of potential buyers of James Grant Group, in a 140 million stg ($189.90 million)sale. bit.ly/2Igm5JF

The Independent

Uber has poached former Amazon director Jamie Heywood and appointed him its general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe. The new hire will have a host of legal battles to contend with in the role which covers the UK and 11 other countries. ind.pn/2L2lxoj

The Work & Pensions and Business select committees, which have been conducting a joint investigation into Carillion , commented upon some of the evidence from Santander , one of the company's banks. ind.pn/2Ifza65 ($1 = 0.7372 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)