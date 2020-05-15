PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- BT is understood to be in early-stage talks to sell a multibillion-pound stake in Openreach, its infrastructure division, to help to finance the 12 billion pounds ($14.67 billion) extension of its full-fibre network. bit.ly/3bAlbS5

- Struggling high street chains could provide rich pickings for Boohoo, which launched a surprise 200 million pounds share placing last night to fund swoops on its fallen rivals. bit.ly/2Z6sNcq

The Guardian

- A government scheme to support self-employed workers signed up 440,000 people on its first day at a cost of 1.3 billion pounds, according to the Treasury. bit.ly/3bx3ymi

- British Airways will press ahead with cutbacks that could result in 12,000 job losses said Willie Walsh the boss of British Airways parent company IAG. bit.ly/3bwN3Xd

The Telegraph

- A flagship Nissan plant in Sunderland could be used to make Renault vehicles as part of a deal between the two car-making behemoths - boosting to the fortunes of thousands of British workers. bit.ly/3bxvTZu

- Britain's biggest pub landlord has agreed to waive hundreds of thousands of pounds in rent for its tenants following pressure from MPs. bit.ly/2y25KEr

Sky News

- Transport for London (TfL) has secured a 1.6 billion pounds government bailout after the coronavirus pandemic caused its income to fall by 90%. bit.ly/3bAgrff

- Petrofac, the FTSE-250 oilfield services company, is facing a backlash at its annual meeting over executive diversity and its public stance on a Serious Fraud Office probe into its chief executive. bit.ly/2WvkEg0

The Independent

- Boots has withdrawn advertisements asking for unpaid volunteers to spend 32 hours a week carrying out coronavirus tests at centres across the country. bit.ly/2zAviJs