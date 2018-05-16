PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17

May 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's chief accounting regulator singled out Carillion Plc for commendation as a model of good accounting practice only months before it began to implode. bit.ly/2rNXDUN

Martin Gilbert, co-chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen , is taking a five-month leave of absence from commodities group Glencore Plc to give him more time to devote to his role as deputy chairman of Sky, which is at the centre of a takeover battle. bit.ly/2rM52En

The Guardian

Deliveroo said it will hand out 10 million pounds ($13.54 million) of shares to 2,000 employees – but not to the thousands of couriers who deliver takeaway food for the company. bit.ly/2rNFoil

Gordon Ramsay's restaurant group, Kavalake, has swung to a multimillion pound loss as it plans to shut one of its flagship venues, Maze in London's Mayfair, and open five new restaurants overseas. bit.ly/2rNALVK

The Telegraph

Capita Plc put patient safety at risk, including incorrectly informing dozens of women that they were no longer part of the cervical screening programme, as it struggled to manage an NHS support services contract which was supposed to save the health service millions of pounds, a National Audit Office (NAO) investigation has found. bit.ly/2rPnXOB

French oil major Total SA may turn its back on its $1 billion (738.55 million pounds) Iranian gas project within six months unless it can clinch a sanctions waiver for the project from the U.S. government. bit.ly/2rMvgGE

Sky News

The new chief executive of Royal Mail Group has been paid nearly 6 million pounds to buy him out of his contract in a move that could spark fury among former state-owned company's trade unions and shareholders. bit.ly/2rNIV0e

Mothercare Plc will on Thursday take the extraordinary step of rehiring the chief executive it sacked last ‎month as it unveils a rescue plan involving the closure of 50 high street shops. bit.ly/2rOzv4z

The Independent

BHP Billiton Plc faces legal action from shareholders who say the mining giant misled them over safety measures at a dam in Brazil which broke, killing 19 people and causing Brazil's worst ever environmental disaster. ind.pn/2L5uVrr

The troubled transatlantic airline Primera Air has abruptly cancelled its maiden flight from Stansted to Toronto, blaming a "delay of aircraft delivery from manufacturer". ind.pn/2IrMtR6

(1 British pound = $1.3540)