PRESS DIGEST-British Business - May 18

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The European Union is ready to back down from its hard line on fishing rights next month once Europe's leaders get involved in post-Brexit trade negotiations, according to senior sources in Brussels. bit.ly/2yaz2AS

Legal & General Group Plc is sitting on estimated bond market losses of as much as 10 billion pounds ($12 billion), according to shareholder group UK Shareholders Association, which is urging the insurer to postpone its planned dividend. bit.ly/2LyMUIp

The Guardian

Investing in companies with better records on social issues and good governance pays, according to the world's largest asset manager, with those investments having proved to be more financially resilient during the coronavirus market crash. bit.ly/3bMJUCY

School leavers and graduates hoping to enter the labour market in Britain this year will struggle to find employment as firms slash entry-level jobs by nearly a quarter owing to the coronavirus crisis, according to the Institute of Student Employers. bit.ly/2WFLh1O

The Telegraph

David Frost, Britain's chief Brexit negotiator, has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Michel Barnier is "losing the argument" in UK-EU trade talks but negotiations could end in no deal. bit.ly/3681Er3

Go-Ahead Group Plc's overseas expansion plans have been dealt a blow after German rail officials launched a review into poorly performing services. bit.ly/3bG9PvN

Sky News

UK companies which receive state-backed loans of up to 200 million pounds face being banned from paying dividends or buying back shares under plans considered over weekend by the government. bit.ly/2WCMnLE

The head of Heathrow airport has backed "immunity passports" being rolled out to let people jet off on holiday sooner. bit.ly/3bGPNBs