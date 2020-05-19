PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 19

May 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Unsecured creditors of Cath Kidston are owed about £90 million and are expected to receive only a small dividend after its pre-pack administration. bit.ly/2WG1B2E

- The revival of Glaxosmithkline's drugs business has been boosted after one of its antiviral medicines was shown to be more effective at preventing an HIV infection than taking a pill provided by an American competitor. bit.ly/3fUEGrQ

The Guardian

- Marks & Spencer has been accused of exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic by selling bottles of hand sanitiser for twice as much as equivalents elsewhere. bit.ly/2LB6nbg

- Many commuters experienced nerve-racking journeys to work on Monday as the number of train services were increased to reflect the easing of coronavirus travel restrictions in England amid government pressure for people to return to their workplaces. bit.ly/3bFC269

The Telegraph

- Fears were mounting for 6,000 jobs after one of Britain's biggest restaurant firm, Casual Dining Group filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators. bit.ly/36abRmV

- Moves to allow widespread al fresco dining at pubs and restaurants will have a "negligible" financial impact and are not enough to save the beleaguered industry, operators have warned. bit.ly/2zK0RAt

Sky News

- Twenty Lloyds Banking Group employees shared facilities with Nike staff at an event in Edinburgh which had an outbreak of COVID-19, Sky News has learned. bit.ly/3g3qcpO

- The UK's biggest high street lender, Lloyds Banking Group is facing an investor revolt this week over its boardroom pay policy, despite cutting the maximum windfall available to its long-serving chief executive. bit.ly/3g4oWCA

The Independent - Around 30 London Tube drivers were sent home from work on Monday after they expressed concerns about safety of themselves and their passengers, a trade union has said, as more people return to work after the coronavirus lockdown begins to ease in England. bit.ly/2ZfsvjB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)