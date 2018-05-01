PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 2

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Mike Coupe, chief executive of Sainsbury's, has hit back at claims that the supermarket group's proposed merger with Walmart's Asda would be bad for suppliers and would lead to rising prices for consumers. bit.ly/2HGo5KV

The chief executive of publisher Johnston Press, Ashley Highfield, has resigned after seven years, citing family reasons and a desire to build a portfolio of boardroom roles. bit.ly/2HG9wqL

The Guardian

A group of Nisa shopkeepers have hired a lawyer to represent them at a court hearing on Friday, in a last-ditch attempt to stop the Co-operative Group's 143 million pound ($194 million) takeover of the convenience chain. bit.ly/2KqN8zk

Climate change protesters disrupted Barclays' annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday and were forcibly removed during an often fractious event. bit.ly/2HHTtsz

The Telegraph

The London Stock Exchange said it would suspend trading in the sanctions-hit energy giant EN+ Group's global depositary receipts from Wednesday. bit.ly/2KseUM0

A startup dubbed the 'Uber for carers' has raised $17 million to help fund its plan to transform the struggling home care industry by buying up failing providers and moving their patients and carers onto its digital platform. bit.ly/2Kt5S1l

Sky News

The Royal Bank of Scotland is to close 162 branches across England and Wales, with the loss of around 792 jobs. bit.ly/2HFF9AM

Gerry Grimstone, the leading internal candidate to become the next chairman of Barclays, has ruled himself out of the contest. bit.ly/2HHV5Te

The Independent

Uber intends to appeal against Brighton and Hove city council's decision not to renew the firm's licence to operate in the city. ind.pn/2KtvXNv

Matt Hancock, the culture secretary, said he would intervene in Trinity Mirror's 126 million pound purchase of the Daily Express on public interest grounds. ind.pn/2HJ1OMN