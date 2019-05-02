PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British Oil executive Peter Bosworth has been identified as the recipient of millions of pounds from a $1.3 billion Nigerian oil deal at the centre of one of the industry's biggest corruption scandals. bit.ly/2LgBMSW

Almost a third of GlaxoSmithkline Plc's pipeline of potential new drugs has been cut. CEO Emma Walmsley revealed that the drug company had stopped about 30 percent of clinical and pre-clinical assets in development since she became chief executive in April 2017, including pneumonia and flu vaccines in the first quarter of this year. bit.ly/2Lg1abv

The Guardian

Richard Branson has called for all rail franchising competitions to be suspended, as the Virgin Group Holdings Ltd and partner Stagecoach consider legal action over their disqualification from three franchise bids. bit.ly/2PFGFni

British Cabinet ministers are bitterly divided over whether Brexit talks with Labour should broach the possibility of a customs union, with several sceptical that such a deal could even command a majority in parliament or survive hostile backbench amendments. bit.ly/2IW9Ceb

The Telegraph

GVC Holdings Plc, the owner of bookmakers Ladbrokes and Coral, has come under fire for paying its chief executive almost 20 million pounds ($26.11 million) last year, risking another investor rebellion. bit.ly/2vwkpD1

Ocado Group Plc shareholders have fired a warning shot over executive pay at the online grocer's annual meeting, with a quarter of the votes opposing the remuneration report. bit.ly/2VbQcIP

Sky News

Former British defence secretary Gavin Williamson has told Sky News he categorically denies leaking information on Huawei from the National Security Council and says his sacking was a politically motivated decision. bit.ly/2USJ1jN

Andy Hornby, the former HBOS chief executive, is to end a decade-long absence from the London stock market by becoming the next boss of The Restaurant Group Plc, the owner of Wagamama and Garfunkel's. bit.ly/2GOgxCM ($1 = 0.7660 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)