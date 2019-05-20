PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 20

May 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times Two shareholder advisory groups, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, have advised investors to reject the Sorrell's S4 Capital's pay policy. bit.ly/2Wi9oEe Essensys is finalising plans for a £75 million stock market float. The Office tech firm is set to price its share offering this morning, providing a modicum of relief for fee-starved brokers. bit.ly/2LUdluS

The Guardian Sir Philip Green is considering closing down overseas stores as part of a rescue restructure for his retail empire, which could be announced as early as this week. bit.ly/2WbEZHY

BP stepped up its campaign to be allowed to drill for oil in the Arctic sea and an Alaskan wildlife refuge after Donald Trump was elected president, according to documents that detail the British firm's lobbying efforts. bit.ly/2WbQ0ZH

The Telegraph

Sports Direct is considering slapping Debenhams with a legal challenge over its restructuring plan amid claims support for the proposals was unrealistically high. bit.ly/2LQLtaZ

Wagestream, a British start-up seeking to bring an end to payday loans has received £40 million ($50.94 million) in new cash from backers including an early investor in the now-collapsed lender Wonga. bit.ly/2WbAQUh

Sky News

Payment firms are seeking to hold on to millions of pounds of customers' money owed to Thomas Cook Group in a move which underlines the financial pressures afflicting the 178-year-old tour operator. bit.ly/2WedOfx

The Independent

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has claimed the free movement of people would be "open for negotiation" if a Labour government was negotiating Brexit with Brussels. ind.pn/2Wfdc9o ($1 = 0.7853 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)