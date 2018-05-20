PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea football club, is unable to visit Britain because his visa has expired, The Times has established. bit.ly/2rXjoCB

British online supermarket Ocado Group Plc boss Tim Steiner is in line to collect 110 million pounds ($148.18 million) in bonuses early next year - a record payout for the boss of a UK-listed company. bit.ly/2rWlkeN

The Guardian

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson has delivered a thinly veiled warning to Prime Minister Theresa May that he and his fellow Brexiters still expect her to deliver a deal that avoids triggering the "backstop" that would keep Britain aligned to the customs union beyond 2020. bit.ly/2rV1JLY

Hundreds of staff at British retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc will find out as soon as Monday whether their store is closing, as the company accelerates its retrenchment from struggling UK high streets. bit.ly/2IYdpr6

The Telegraph

From Friday, the Information Commissioner's Office will have the power to inspect a private company's intellectual property through algorithm audits, to see that computer programmes are mining and processing European citizen's personal information in a "transparent" and "fair" manner. bit.ly/2IXidNk

Footwear maker Dr. Martens has poached UK fashion brand Cath Kidston Chief Executive Kenny Wilson. bit.ly/2GBaT4C

Sky News

Sky News has learnt that Omers Private Equity, an arm of a major Canadian pension fund, and ICG, a London-listed group, are battling to participate in a takeover of Iris - a major provider of software to GP surgeries across Britain. bit.ly/2rTKdru

($1 = 0.7423 pounds)