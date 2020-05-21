PRESS DIGEST-British Business - May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times - Retailers are in line for a rebate of up to 500 million pounds ($610.70 million) after Britain's highest court decided that cash machines cannot be taxed separately under business rates. bit.ly/36jR7Je - The chairman of Marks & Spencer believes that the coronavirus pandemic will result in lasting changes to shopping habits and that it has forced the high street retailer to squeeze "three years into one" in preparation. bit.ly/2TrAZAe

The Guardian

- UK's NHS and social care staff will be given antibody tests revealing whether they have had coronavirus from next week, ministers are to announce on Thursday. bit.ly/3e38wZy

- UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is drawing up plans to extend the mortgage relief scheme beyond the end of June as many businesses remain unable to reopen, Whitehall sources have confirmed. bit.ly/3e2uFXU

The Telegraph

- Investors paid the British state for the privilege of lending it money for the first time as Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gave his strongest hint yet that interest rates could turn negative. bit.ly/2Tphb0G

- Landlords will be temporarily banned from making legal claims for rent owed by businesses hit by Covid-19 under legislation introduced in the House of Commons on Wednesday. bit.ly/36j3Bky

Sky News

- BT Group's top executives have offered to waive their cash bonuses for the next two years as it seeks to appease investors in the wake of the decision to suspend one of the most reliable dividends in corporate Britain. bit.ly/3bKzSlv

- UK government has admitted for the first time there could be new checks on goods sent to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. bit.ly/3bJ7JeM

The Independent

- Unions representing aviation staff have accused airlines of "taking advantage" of the coronavirus pandemic to get rid of more expensive staff. bit.ly/3cL53yx