PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Liberum has forecast a 25 per cent decline in the retail property valuations of British Land Company PLC, Hammerson PLC, Intu Properties PLC and Land Securities Group PLC, including the 11 per cent declines already reported this year, because of pressures on the retail sector. bit.ly/2VPzvDb

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has hired British mid-sized accounting firm Mazars to check its books in Europe, replacing PwC from 2021. bit.ly/2VOWTRq

The Guardian

Ford Motor Co said it planned to cut at least 7,000 jobs, including about 550 in the UK, as it presses ahead with plans to reduce costs in Europe and the U.S. bit.ly/2VScb7W

Ben Broadbent, the deputy governor for monetary policy at the Bank of England, said that business investment plans that had been put on ice amid the political uncertainty over Brexit would probably be torn up altogether should the UK leave without a deal. bit.ly/2VPAaET

The Telegraph

City Pub Group PLC said it was looking to expand the amount of accommodation it offers to stand out from its rivals amid a slump in casual dining, as it aims to keep a recent run of strong growth going. bit.ly/2VOfTzk

Dame Helena Morrissey, head of personal investing at Legal and General Investment Management, said that top graduates are no longer flocking to the City of London as banks and finance firms are losing out to trendier businesses in technology and other more fashionable industries. bit.ly/2VU9rqH

Sky News

British Steel, its lenders and Whitehall are preparing for an insolvency to take place within 48 hours, with EY expected to be formally appointed as administrators on Wednesday unless a deal is struck by Tuesday afternoon, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2VPCrjp

The Independent

Greenpeace activists blocked entry into BP PLC's London headquarters on Monday, demanding an end to new oil and gas exploration. ind.pn/2VRaisd