PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's Marks and Spencer Group Plc has addressed the dearth of female representation on its board by appointing two women as independent directors. The retailer announced the appointments of Katie Bickerstaffe and Pip McCrostie as non-executives. bit.ly/2KIFQWV

Russian news channel RT is facing three new investigations from Britain's media regulator Ofcom amid increased scrutiny of the impartiality of its news coverage. bit.ly/2KHdDjs

The Guardian

Alphabet Inc's Google is being sued in the high court for as much as 3.2 billion pounds ($4.30 billion) for the alleged "clandestine tracking and collation" of personal information from 4.4 million iPhone users in the UK. bit.ly/2IBoScA

Former mayor of London Ken Livingstone has announced that he is resigning from the Labour party, saying the issues around his suspension for alleged anti-Semitism had become a distraction. bit.ly/2KLEICe

The Telegraph

Criminal charges against Barclays Plc over its 11.8 billion pounds emergency cash call at the height of the financial crisis have been dismissed in court. bit.ly/2KFGN2r

The government has boosted Comcast Corp in its battle with Twenty-First Century Fox Inc for control of Sky Plc by signalling it will not face the same close scrutiny that has delayed the Murdoch takeover. bit.ly/2KKiCQm

Sky News

Sky News has learnt that Alizeti Capital Ltd handed over roughly 20 million pounds to Betfred, the gambling group run by Fred Done, as an up-front payment on Monday in return for a minority stake in the Tote. bit.ly/2KKg056

($1 = 0.7445 pounds)