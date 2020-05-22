PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- New measures to keep the lights on as the pandemic takes its toll on electricity demand will cost about 500 million pounds ($611.05 million) this summer, National Grid estimates. bit.ly/2XdPhpm
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered civil servants to draw up plans code-named Project Defend to end Britain's reliance on China for vital medical supplies and other strategic imports in light of the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/2TqzWAw
The Guardian
- The UK competition watchdog is investigating package holiday firms after receiving thousands of complaints from consumers who have been unable to recoup money on cancelled breaks. bit.ly/2TvEHcl
- The chairman and chief executive officer of EasyJet, together with two other directors, face being axed on Friday as EasyJet's founder, Stelios Haji-Ioannou, seeks to oust them in a row over strategy. bit.ly/3e7cVur
The Telegraph
- Lloyds bank has suffered a bruising backlash over its new three-year pay policy as more than a third of voting investors opposed the plan. bit.ly/2XnA9Wo
- Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is facing calls to allow COVID-19 loans to struggling firms to be converted to grants or for repayments to be linked to profits. bit.ly/2TJcVJB
Sky News
- Manchester United fell into the red in the first three months of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic cost the club an estimated 23 million pounds in revenues — with a further hit to come. bit.ly/2ZnpwFT
- Thousands of coronavirus tests conducted at the government's main testing laboratory do not produce a clear outcome, Sky News can reveal, forcing people to wait days while they are retested. bit.ly/2AS5qt9
The Independent
- British businessman Simon Dolan has applied to the High Court for a judicial review of England's lockdown, which he claims was introduced unlawfully and disproportionately breaches freedoms protected by the European Convention on Human Rights. bit.ly/3bRTOTQ ($1 = 0.8183 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)