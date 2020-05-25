PRESS DIGEST-British Business - May 25

May 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Boris Johnson faces a backlash from cabinet ministers and senior MPs after insisting that Dominic Cummings acted "responsibly, legally and with integrity" amid claims that he broke coronavirus lockdown rules. bit.ly/3d4AxzO

- Pizza Express is considering the permanent closure of some of its restaurants as it battles to secure its long-term future. bit.ly/2M8mFJb

The Guardian

- Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit postponed its first space launch on Sunday, due to a technical problem. bit.ly/2XuASW5

- Aston Martin is sacking its chief executive, Andy Palmer, following a 98% collapse in the luxury car company's share price since it floated on the stock market less than two years ago. bit.ly/2ZKhszh

The Telegraph

- Jaguar Land Rover is reportedly seeking state support as car sales have collapsed under the lockdown. bit.ly/3d1FLw2

Sky News

- Lenders to Virgin Atlantic Airways have drafted in City advisers as they brace for the impact of a restructuring of Sir Richard Branson's flagship company. bit.ly/2LY29e5

The Independent

- UK government is examining what impact tough new US sanctions on Huawei Technologies will have on the Chinese multinational's involvement in the UK's 5G network. bit.ly/2LRN4L4