PRESS DIGEST-British Business - May 27

May 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Two of Britain's biggest accounting firms, KPMG and PWC, are being investigated over their audits of Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC before trading in the company's shares was suspended last summer. bit.ly/3gwLSej

- The finance director of Easyjet PLC has quit less than a week after the airline's biggest shareholder tried to have him sacked. bit.ly/2TJkgIO

The Guardian

- Greggs PLC' popular vegan sausage roll – and its bestselling meat equivalent – are to make a return next month, after the bakery chain revealed it is to reopen 800 stores across the UK from mid-June. bit.ly/2AWDTqj

- McLaren Group, the Formula One team owner and maker of supercars, is cutting 1,200 jobs as it seeks to weather the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the automotive industry. bit.ly/2M2botC

The Telegraph

- The fortunes of millions of workers are hanging in the balance as Rishi Sunak weighs up whether to axe a crucial self-employment support programme and separately prepares to block new furlough applications. bit.ly/2THbqLO

- The economy is on track for a short V-shaped recession following early signs that spending has jumped by more than expected, the Bank of England's chief economist has said. bit.ly/2Xxug9h

Sky News

- More than 2,000 jobs are at risk after one of Britain's biggest sandwich and food-to-go suppliers, Adelie Foods, was forced to call in administrators. bit.ly/2XwsVQb

- Police have begun investigating Dominic Cummings's alleged breach of coronavirus lockdown rules as anger continues to grow among Conservative MPs about the actions of the prime minister's chief adviser. bit.ly/2zzs9cX

The Independent

- Labour has named political consultant David Evans as its new general secretary, in a major internal victory for leader Keir Starmer. bit.ly/3c3LMqT