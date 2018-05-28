PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks is looking to sweeten its 1.6 billion pounds ($2.13 billion) offer for Virgin Money in a move that could create Britain's largest challenger bank. bit.ly/2xfbp97

The Guardian

A standoff over Italy's future in the eurozone ended on Sunday night with the shock resignation of the country's populist prime minister-in waiting, Giuseppe Conte, after Italy's president refused to accept Conte's controversial choice for finance minister. bit.ly/2ITGfoY

British Prime Minister Theresa May was facing growing demands to allow a referendum on relaxing the abortion laws in Northern Ireland on Sunday after signalling that she will not risk alienating her DUP allies by letting members of parliament settle the matter with a parliamentary vote. bit.ly/2IRHc16

The Telegraph

A government review of the threats to press funding is considering a full competition investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc over their dominance of the digital advertising market. bit.ly/2IStFqh

A host of business leaders have signed a letter urging Prime Minister May to hold a vote on Heathrow's expansion quickly. bit.ly/2xhWECB

Sky News

Scores of flights have been delayed at Stansted Airport after lightning hit the aircraft fuelling system, leaving planes unable to refuel. bit.ly/2xluV3O

Smiths Group Plc has been holding preliminary talks with companies including Nasdaq-listed ICU Medical Inc about a possible combination of their healthcare operations. bit.ly/2IStFqh

($1 = 0.7516 pounds)