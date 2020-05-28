PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Boris Johnson is to fly to Brussels next month for his first personal talks with European leaders in more than four months as Downing Street tries to revive Brexit negotiations. bit.ly/2AeGbAO

- The chief executive of Hammerson Plc, one of Britain's biggest shopping centre owners, has resigned in the middle of a retail property storm. bit.ly/2ZPSHBo

The Guardian

- McDonald's Corp will reopen all of its 1,000 restaurants in the UK and Ireland for drive-through or delivery by 4 June, as it returns to trading after the coronavirus shutdown. bit.ly/2M1z9Ch

- The UK needs to invest an additional 30 billion pound a year in shovel-ready green projects to create jobs, energise the post-lockdown economy and put the country back on track to achieve its climate targets, a new cross-party commission recommends. bit.ly/2Aa3lbz

The Telegraph

- The John Lewis stores in Poole and Kingston will be the first to reopen on 15 June followed by another 11 sites later that week, the employee-owned retailer said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2X8AWvy

- Britain's chief Brexit negotiator said it was unlikely that Britain and the EU would finalise a fisheries agreement by a July deadline on Wednesday, as Michel Barnier offered UK opposition parties an extension of up to two years on the transition period. bit.ly/2ZIrEIl

Sky News

- Businessman and Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has failed in a bid to trigger an investigation into the financial affairs of struggling department store chain Debenhams. bit.ly/2X83ANh

- Cabinet ministers have "set back recovery plans" for the aviation industry by making pessimistic comments about Britons travelling abroad in 2020, the boss of British Airways parent company has told MPs critical of the company's proposed jobs cull. bit.ly/3gwdwYv

The Independent

- People will be asked to isolate for 14 days if they come into contact with someone infected with coronavirus – even if they do not have symptoms, Boris Johnson has announced. bit.ly/2XcxLDj