PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times Alexander Dennis, best known as a maker of London red buses and reckoned to have the largest share of the UK bus market, has been bought by Canada's NFI Group Inc for 320 million pounds ($405.15 million). bit.ly/2I081B6

Airtel Africa said that it was considering a sale of new shares on the London Stock Exchange to reduce debt, which could take place next month. bit.ly/2I2wZjj

The Guardian UK government officials are hoping a saviour can be found for British Steel after speaking to 80 potential bidders. They said "multiple parties" had expressed an interest in taking on all or part of the business. bit.ly/2I4JJGc

Britain's John Bercow said he plans to stay in his post as Speaker of the House of Commons despite previous expectations he was about to leave, risking the fury of hardline Eurosceptics who believe he wants to thwart a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2I82Ij9

The Telegraph Any merger of Renault SA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV must protect French jobs and factories, Bruno Le Maire, the country's finance minister has warned. France, which owns 15% of Renault, must look after its own interests if the 35 billion euros ($39.09 billion) deal goes ahead, he said. bit.ly/2I2stkR

Political deadlock in Europe could delay the appointment of a new European Central Bank chief and risk undermining market confidence. bit.ly/2I30SzX

Sky News Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has placed more than 200 outlets of the UK's Boots The Chemist under review for possible closure during the next two years. bit.ly/2I7Xx2H

The Independent Christine Ourmieres-Widener, the chief executive officer of airline Flybe announced she would stand down on 15 July. Her departure is expected to coincide with Connect Airways – a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Air and a U.S. investor – taking control of the Exeter-based regional airline. ind.pn/2Wcmbc4