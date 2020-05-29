PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Boris Johnson has announced that friends and family will be able to meet outdoors in groups of six for socially distanced picnics and barbecues from Monday. bit.ly/2AlHwWp

- The future of Britain's largest car factory looks secure after the Japanese carmaker Nissan said that it would close its Spanish factories and indicated that it planned to retrench in Europe in Sunderland. bit.ly/2Xd35BE

The Guardian

- Virgin Media is to disappear from the high street after deciding its network of more than 50 retail stores will stay shut once the coronavirus pandemic lockdown ends. bit.ly/3deON95

- Debenhams is cutting more than 1,000 jobs at its headquarters and in stores as it slims down its team in line with a swathe of store closures and new rules to control the spread of coronavirus. bit.ly/36Em2jP

The Telegraph

- Boohoo Group Olc has been attacked for a "scandalous" deal to buy out fellow owners of fashion brand PrettyLittleThing for up to 323 million pound, just days after coming under fire from a short-seller. bit.ly/2yM3S3c

- EasyJet Plc is axing up to 4,500 jobs after its boss warned that the crisis faced by airlines is even worse than rivals have predicted. bit.ly/3dboUHi

Sky News

- A cross-party group of MPs - including more than 20 Conservatives - are calling for the government to take "urgent action" to save jobs in the aviation industry. bit.ly/36DpFGG

- A public markets deal which has not been seen in London for more than a decade will re-emerge on Friday when SIG Plc , a building materials group, unveils plans to sell a big stake to the buyout firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). bit.ly/2XaAvkf

The Independent

- Britain's biggest holiday company Tui AG is to tell hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers that their trips have been cancelled. bit.ly/2M8UM3w