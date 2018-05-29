PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 29

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Clifford Chance is facing an investigation from the solicitors' regulator after a complaint that it overlooked an allegation of fraud during a contentious review of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's treatment of thousands of small companies. bit.ly/2KYYBFV

- UK's accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council has been accused of "outrageous ineptness" in its five-year investigation into the accounts of Autonomy, which could become its slowest inquiry yet. bit.ly/2slCbb9

The Guardian

- KPMG has quietly abandoned a longstanding practice of making donations in kind to MPs and political parties by providing researchers to help in formulating policy and legislation. bit.ly/2xjsiPO

- Discovery Inc is to shut its European broadcasting base in London as the US TV giant behind channels including Animal Planet and Eurosport mulls post-Brexit plans for a new continental hub. bit.ly/2L3NWK2

The Telegraph

- ITV Plc is considering entering into a 1 billion pounds ($1.33 billion) joint venture with the BBC by buying half of the Dave broadcaster UKTV, in a move to fortify British television against the increasing power of US tech giants. bit.ly/2L3H4wb

- Codemasters has emerged as the latest video games company to hand ­investors a slice of the booming market by pressing ahead with a 280 million pounds London listing. bit.ly/2sm26hZ

Sky News

- UK government is poised to sell a multibillion pound stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, resuming a huge privatisation programme that has been stalled for three years. bit.ly/2Jf0Wzk