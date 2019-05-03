PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Financial Reporting Council and the Financial Conduct Authority are scrutinising Sports Direct International Plc over its accounts and its compliance with rules on inside information. bit.ly/2PHYpyp

Cleaning products maker McBride Plc said that CEO Rik De Vos, who has run the business since 2015, would step down once a successor had been found. bit.ly/2Y3vzeQ

The Guardian

Nearly 4,000 highly skilled workers in Northern Ireland face an uncertain future after the Canadian aerospace company Bombardier Inc put its Belfast wing-making operation up for sale. bit.ly/2J7Sqlf

The Telegraph

U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo will warn British Prime Minister Theresa May against granting Huawei Technologies Co Ltd access to Britain's 5G networks, as she faced a growing backlash over her decision to sack defence minister Gavin Williamson. bit.ly/2VbViEQ

Activist investor Edward Bramson has lost his battle to get a seat on the Barclays Plc's board by some margin after winning over less than 4 percent of other investors. bit.ly/2VDtFUF

Sky News

British defence secretary Gavin Williamson has told Sky News he is "massively comfortable" with the prospect of a police investigation into the Huawei leak. bit.ly/2LgFRGV

The Independent

Coca-Cola Co is launching a range of new posh beverages meant to be mixed with whisky, rum, and bourbon. ind.pn/2IVRKA4