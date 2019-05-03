PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Financial Reporting Council and the Financial Conduct Authority are scrutinising Sports Direct International Plc over its accounts and its compliance with rules on inside information. bit.ly/2PHYpyp
Cleaning products maker McBride Plc said that CEO Rik De Vos, who has run the business since 2015, would step down once a successor had been found. bit.ly/2Y3vzeQ
The Guardian
Nearly 4,000 highly skilled workers in Northern Ireland face an uncertain future after the Canadian aerospace company Bombardier Inc put its Belfast wing-making operation up for sale. bit.ly/2J7Sqlf
The Telegraph
U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo will warn British Prime Minister Theresa May against granting Huawei Technologies Co Ltd access to Britain's 5G networks, as she faced a growing backlash over her decision to sack defence minister Gavin Williamson. bit.ly/2VbViEQ
Activist investor Edward Bramson has lost his battle to get a seat on the Barclays Plc's board by some margin after winning over less than 4 percent of other investors. bit.ly/2VDtFUF
Sky News
British defence secretary Gavin Williamson has told Sky News he is "massively comfortable" with the prospect of a police investigation into the Huawei leak. bit.ly/2LgFRGV
The Independent
Coca-Cola Co is launching a range of new posh beverages meant to be mixed with whisky, rum, and bourbon. ind.pn/2IVRKA4
Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler