PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has warned European regulators that their plans to place limits on share trading if the UK crashes out of the European Union without a deal will cause disruption to investors. bit.ly/2I1c7sw

Provident Financial Plc has claimed that its shareholders have been put in an "impossible position" after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation into Non-Standard Finance Plc's 1.1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) hostile bid for the doorstep lender. bit.ly/2I7SgIn

The Guardian Nearly 100 million pounds of public money has been spent on private consultancy firms recruited by the UK government to provide Brexit advice, including no-deal planning, according to a leaked Whitehall report obtained by the Guardian. bit.ly/2I7gFhi

Financial markets around the world have sold off sharply after Beijing signalled a readiness to strike back at Washington in their escalating trade war by restricting exports of rare-earth elements. bit.ly/2I9xxDQ

The Telegraph UK car production plunged by almost half in April as factory shutdowns took their toll on the industry. Fewer than 71,000 cars were produced in April, a fall of 57,000 from the same month in 2018, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said. bit.ly/2Ikfc7x

Huawei has been frozen out of The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), a major electronics industry research group, after being blacklisted by the U.S. government, potentially cutting it off from new research before it is made public. bit.ly/2Ib4HmV

Sky News The troubled Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets are expected to remain grounded at least until the middle of August, according to International Air Transport Association, a major industry group. bit.ly/2Ib3njX

The Independent Consumers could be in line for compensation payments after research by Citizens Advice found that they have been overcharged by a staggering 24 billion pounds on their utility and broadband bills. ind.pn/2Z0fozt ($1 = 0.7918 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)