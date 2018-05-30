PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Elizabeth Barrett, former head of dispute resolution at Slaughter and May, has been picked by the Financial Reporting Council to run its enforcement division, which is responsible for investigating and prosecuting accountants. bit.ly/2xqtjpl

- The co-chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen Plc has shrugged off criticism of his position on the board of Sky Plc, the satellite broadcaster at the centre of complicated takeover talks, saying that "it isn't as time-consuming as you would think". bit.ly/2H2EyDU

The Guardian

- Business directors could be personally fined up to 500,000 pounds ($662,750) if they fail to prevent nuisance calls, under a government consultation on the issue. bit.ly/2H0xQyc

- The shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, has called on the UK government to use its position as majority shareholder of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to block planned branch closures. bit.ly/2kAh5S4

The Telegraph

- Stobart Group Ltd has claimed it rejected a demand from former Chief Executive Andrew Tinkler for an 8 million pounds bonus ­before he launched a boardroom coup attempt, backed by the high-profile fund manager Neil Woodford. bit.ly/2xpRPqI

- The new boss of Dixons Carphone Plc blamed his predecessor for the retailer's ailing performance after news of a shock profit warning and plans to shut 92 stores wiped a fifth off its market value. bit.ly/2xoJIKW

Sky News

- Martin Sorrell is poised to be appointed executive chairman of a listed cash shell called Derriston Capital Plc , only weeks after his departure from one of the world's biggest advertising group WPP Plc. bit.ly/2L7OgaP

- Pret A Manger, the UK-based sandwich shop chain, is to be sold to the German-controlled company behind Krispy Kreme doughnuts for 1.5 billion pounds. All 12,000 workers will receive a 1,000 pounds windfall on completion of the sale, which is expected to take place in the summer. bit.ly/2kAcu1S

The Independent

- Business group EEF has slammed the UK government's 'max fac' Brexit plan, which would see the United Kingdom leaving the customs union but using technology to avoid a hard border with the EU. ind.pn/2L8uvzZ ($1 = 0.7544 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)