PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 31

May 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times U.S. President Donald Trump will confront UK Prime Minister Theresa May over the security risk posed to Britain by the Chinese company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd during his visit next week, a senior aide to the president said. bit.ly/2Wxxnj4

American law firms, Levi & Korsinsky and Pomerantz have joined Glancy Prongay & Murray in launching investigations into Metro Bank Plc on behalf of shareholders in the wake of an accounting blunder at the lender earlier this year that forced it to raise 375 million pounds. bit.ly/2WBKcIY

The Guardian Britain's FirstGroup Plc, is set to turn its back on the UK by selling off its bus division and possibly withdrawing from UK rail operations, following pressure from major shareholders. bit.ly/2Kf8Bh0

The Bank of England has warned the value of shares and other assets could fall sharply if financial markets are underestimating the risks of a fresh crisis. bit.ly/2KbEnvv

The Telegraph HSBC Holdings Plc is looking to cut up to 500 investment banking jobs just weeks after its senior executives vowed to keep a close eye on costs in the face of growing uncertainty about the global economy. bit.ly/2WwhBEX

Woodford Investment Management's Neil Woodford is turning up the heat on companies in his portfolios to prove their worth by putting themselves up for sale or listing. bit.ly/2WwEnge

Sky News Britain's biggest business lobby group, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has written to all Conservative leadership candidates to warn against a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2WwrYJ3

British‎ Land Company Plc, Hammerson Plc, M&G Investments and Roubaix Group are demanding an equity stake in fashion retailer Monsoon Accessorize, in return for supporting a financial restructuring plan. bit.ly/2WwDDrs

The Independent Martin Sutherland, the chief executive officer of Basingstoke-based De La Rue Plc, announced his departure on Thursday as the firm unveiled a major overhaul after it lost out on a 490 million pound government contract to make blue passports after Brexit . ind.pn/2JNEBt7 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)