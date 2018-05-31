PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 31

May 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Ewen Stevenson, the outgoing chief financial officer of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, has been interviewed by HSBC Holdings Plc, which is searching for a new finance director. bit.ly/2xwwzje

- Martin Sorrell has put 40 million pounds ($53.14 million) of his wealth into S4 Capital, incorporated in Jersey on May 22, and raised 11 million pounds from investors. The venture is set to be launched through a reverse takeover by Derriston Capital Plc, a cash shell listed on the stock market in 2016. bit.ly/2L4l5Fi

The Guardian

- London's publicly owned transport operator is bidding to take control of the Argentinian capital's metro system, in what would be the first time in recent years Transport for London has expanded overseas. bit.ly/2shqwtI

- Channel 4 has short-listed cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool and Leeds to compete to become the home of the broadcaster’s new second "national" headquarters. bit.ly/2xAXoD1

The Telegraph

- WPP Plc Chairman Roberto Quarta has won the backing of Institutional Shareholder Services in an upcoming vote that has become a referendum on his handling of Martin Sorrell's controversial exit from the advertising giant. bit.ly/2LMpNbZ

- Online estate agents Emoov and Tepilo are entering into a 100 million pounds merger, teaming up to create the second largest player in the digital market behind industry leader Purplebricks. bit.ly/2JhKeiI

Sky News

- Marks and Spencer Group Plc has avoided relegation from the FTSE 100 as online grocery retailer Ocado Group Plc moves into the elite group of UK-listed firms, it has been confirmed. bit.ly/2sfY7Er

- Viagogo has been referred to National Trading Standards by the advertising watchdog for failing to make changes to "misleading" pricing information on its website. bit.ly/2xvfINE

The Independent

- UK's economic growth forecast has been upgraded by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, but the group warned that the country is still facing "large uncertainties". The OECD raised its growth forecast to 1.4 percent for 2018, up from an estimate of 1 per cent last year. ind.pn/2srHfK2 ($1 = 0.7528 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; editing by Diane Craft)