PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 4

May 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Corporate confidence has suffered its largest quarterly drop on record, with some of Britain's largest businesses preparing to wait at least a year for demand to recover fully. bit.ly/2SvIu92

Coca-Cola Co, owner of the British chain Costa Coffee, has quietly installed 25 machines across the United States and has launched Costa-branded coffee pods in preliminary tests of the American market. It plans to start selling ground Costa coffee directly to consumers next month. bit.ly/2WquFd9

The Guardian

Tech firms are in talks with ministers about creating health passports to help Britons return safely to work using coronavirus testing and facial recognition. bit.ly/3dff4nE

The government's plan to exit lockdown through a tracking app will need detailed justification to satisfy human rights and data protection laws, a report has warned. bit.ly/35txsX4

The Telegraph

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday describe the race to develop a coronavirus ­vaccine as "the most urgent shared ­endeavour of our lifetimes" as he urges countries not to see it as a competition. bit.ly/3bZRU4r

Amazon.com Inc is circling crashed satellite company OneWeb, the British firm backed by Sir Richard Branson and SoftBank, The Sunday Telegraph can reveal. bit.ly/3deQ27M

Sky News

Some of Britain's biggest insurers are holding secret talks about creating a new fund to help charities which have been left unable to conduct fundraising activities during the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/2YvRn6e

Some FTSE 100 companies are expecting their offices to operate at reduced capacity until the middle of next year, Sky News understands. bit.ly/2SyOwFI (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)