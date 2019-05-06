PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Metro Bank may have to give away almost half of the company to persuade investors to hand over 350 million pounds ($460.04 million) to strengthen its finances because of its plunging share price. bit.ly/2VThT8V

- More than 150 MPs, including members of the shadow cabinet, have written to the boss of Walmart -owned Asda raising concerns that thousands of its staff face a pay cut. bit.ly/2VTi1Fr

The Guardian

- Formula E, the electric-powered racing series, has revealed that its pretax loss widened by 26.7 percent to 22.6 million pounds last year, giving it combined losses of 142.2 million pounds since it held its first race in 2014. bit.ly/2VHpk2P

- Bus passengers across England are paying "massively unfair" fares of up to 6 pounds for a single journey, four times the amount Londoners are charged to traverse the capital, Guardian research has found. bit.ly/2VHpirJ

The Telegraph

- Millennium & Copthorne Hotels faces a rebellion against the reappointment of one of its top directors over concerns he has too many other jobs. bit.ly/2VKOopn

Sky News

- Supermarkets must aim to halve their food waste by 2030, the government has urged. Action is also needed from manufacturers and suppliers will also have to dramatically reduce the amount of food that is thrown away. bit.ly/2VIQ5E1