PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's Gatwick airport will push ahead with plans for a 500 million pounds ($621.90 million) second runway after the scheme passed a legal hurdle from Civil Aviation Authority. bit.ly/2W5tSiP

British warehouse investor Londonmetric on Tuesday raised 120 million pounds in a share placing to meet the call of retailers that want to raise money by selling properties and leasing them back. bit.ly/3ca9pPh

The Guardian

Brexit talks are drifting to another crisis point unless progress is made in the next two rounds of talks, the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday. bit.ly/3cbrUCY

Germany's constitutional court ruled on Tuesday that its central bank must stop cooperating with the ECB's long-running stimulus scheme within the next three months unless the ECB could prove it was not excessive. bit.ly/2L3mIVR

The Telegraph

U.S. Republican senators are attempting to block by law the deployment of 48 next generation fighter jets to Britain because of Huawei's involvement in the UK's 5G network. bit.ly/2SGp1T8

Sky News

UK's Treasury and Bank of England are in discussions about an emergency funding scheme to aide small businesses. bit.ly/3dilEJU

British airline Virgin Atlantic is to cut just over 3,000 jobs in a move that will spell the end of its long-running operations at London's Gatwick Airport. bit.ly/2WuE57s