PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 7

May 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Trainline is finalising plans for a stock market float that is expected to value the rail and bus ticket website at about 1 billion pounds ($1.31 billion). bit.ly/2H1Q6JH

- G4S Plc has expressed surprise at the actions of Garda World Security after its smaller Canadian rival walked away from a mooted 3 billion pounds-plus bid for the British group without requesting any information. bit.ly/2H5jBKy

The Guardian

- A Labour-backed report has called for the launch of universal basic income trials across the UK. A feasibility study commissioned by the shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, said a pilot scheme would work in the UK. bit.ly/2H0QqZj

- Eight Major construction firms including Sir Robert McAlpine and Balfour Beatty Plc are embroiled in a legal dispute over a multimillion-pound compensation bill that has been paid to more than 1,100 blacklisted trade unionists. bit.ly/2H5Ql6N

The Telegraph

- A row has broken out as the government prepares to hand Amazon a lucrative 300 million pounds contract to store highly sensitive biometric data belonging to millions of British citizens. bit.ly/2H5juic

- NHS supplier Convatec Group Plc is hoping to bypass new rules from the competition watchdog by reviewing its relationship with its current auditor three years earlier than planned. bit.ly/2VhhOfA

Sky News

- More than 5 million pounds has been recovered in taxes by a taskforce tackling breeders selling puppies on the black market. The team was established in 2015 after discussions with animal welfare groups suggested tens of thousands of puppies were being sold illicitly every year, often being kept in horrible conditions. bit.ly/2H1f5gg