PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 7

May 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Barclays Bank has become embroiled in a fresh mis-selling scandal after the ombudsman found evidence that some households were misled into taking out loans to put solar panels on their roof. bit.ly/2HXd0kF

Up to 2,500 jobs could be at risk at companies that supply J Sainsbury Plc and Asda if the proposed merger goes ahead, think tank New Economics Foundation said. bit.ly/2wiChEE

The Guardian

John Lewis Partnership has rejected reports that it was approached by Amazon.com Inc last year to take over the Waitrose supermarket chain. bit.ly/2HZXTar

At least 1,000 highly skilled migrants seeking indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in UK are wrongly facing deportation under a section of the Immigration Act designed in part to tackle terrorists and individuals judged to be a threat to national security, MPs and experts have said. bit.ly/2HTBvmZ

The Telegraph

Volkswagen AG is considering legal action against its former chief executive Martin Winterkorn for negligence over his part in the Dieselgate emissions scandal, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday. bit.ly/2Ihifz3

The City of London Police plans to launch a team of "cyber detectives", hired straight out of UK universities, amid growing fears around cyber attacks on the Square Mile. bit.ly/2IhS77n

Sky News

Bank Holiday Monday is forecast to be the hottest since records began. Temperatures could hit 29°C (84.2°F) as people round off their three-day weekend - making it the hottest in 40 years, according to Sky weather presenter Jo Edwards. bit.ly/2whftoJ

The Conservatives have said they are going to review the case of a councillor who shared a "racist" joke on Facebook, after it emerged her suspension was lifted as "votes were being counted" on Friday. bit.ly/2weXXkU

The Independent

The boss of the world's busiest airport for international passengers has urged night-time restrictions at Heathrow to be abandoned. Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, has said new, quieter aircraft mean that the current rules on noise at Britain's busiest airport are unnecessary. ind.pn/2womxjI