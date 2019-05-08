PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8

May 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Schroders Plc, the third largest shareholder in Provident Financial Plc with a 14.6 percent stake, on Tuesday became the first investor to publicly reject an all-share offer from Non-Standard Finance Plc, a smaller sub-prime lender. bit.ly/2HbrQFk

- Baroness Fairhead, the most senior business leader in government, has resigned as exports minister to search for a chairmanship at a large British company. bit.ly/2VkxRta

The Guardian

- Hundreds of Uber Technologies Inc drivers in Britain are to go on strike as part of an international protest against pay and conditions on the eve of the ride-hailing app's stock market flotation. bit.ly/2H8xqIa

- Newham council is claiming victory after striking a deal with NatWest over 150 million pounds ($196.01 million) in high-cost bank loans that it says will save millions of pounds and enable it to boost spending on local services. bit.ly/2H4bEFH

The Telegraph

- Hopes of bolstering the Royal Navy with a fleet of five "bargain" frigates at an all-in cost of 250 million pounds per vessel have foundered after the Ministry of Defence conceded the ships could not be delivered at that price. bit.ly/2Vmynqr

- Mining giant BHP Group Plc "knew of the risks" to a dam in Brazil before it collapsed in 2015, unleashing a wave of waste water that killed 19 people, according to a legal claim. bit.ly/2Vj6I9X

Sky News

- Purplebricks Group Plc has announced the departure of its co-founder and chief executive Michael Bruce while confirming its overseas expansion is being scaled back. bit.ly/2VjTr0E

The Independent

- A JD Sports Fashion Plc site in Rochdale and Asos Plc warehouse in Barnsley each received almost one emergency medical visit per week last year, raising concerns about conditions for workers. ind.pn/2Vnzq9q