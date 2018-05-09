PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The government is investigating ways to ban technology companies from transferring sensitive information to Europe if Brussels carries out its threat to block the UK from the Galileo satellite navigation system. bit.ly/2wp0Uj9

Vodafone Group Plc was on the brink of announcing a 19 billion euros ($22.54 billion) deal to buy a significant part of Liberty Global Plc's European cable business. bit.ly/2jGyW9a

The Guardian

London-listed maker of treatments for ADHD and rare diseases Shire Plc has finally agreed to a takeover by the Japanese firm Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd after it raised its offer to 46 billion pounds ($62.34 billion), making it the biggest deal in the pharmaceutical sector since 2000. bit.ly/2KO3BOm

Britain's biggest mortgage lender Halifax has dismissed fears that the UK housing market is heading for a crash despite posting news of the biggest monthly drop in prices since shortly after David Cameron became prime minister. bit.ly/2KL4GGP

The Telegraph

Fears are growing over the future of hundreds of UK steelworkers' jobs after Tata Steel Ltd began seeking buyers for five of its European businesses following a strategic review. bit.ly/2I8YtCJ

Facebook Inc is appointing new leaders to its main divisions, in the most substantial reshuffle in its history and in a move which reveals its blockchain ambitions. bit.ly/2wny3eS

Sky News

The Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc has agreed to buy a stake in Trussle, a UK-based online mortgage broker, underlining the growing appetite of established lenders to invest in financial technology start-ups. bit.ly/2jFQ6UC

Plans for a merger between "big six" energy suppliers SSE Plc and npower face an in-depth investigation by regulators on fears that the deal could mean higher bills for households. bit.ly/2KOgqbw

The Independent

Consumer credit agency Equifax Inc said hackers stole more than 145 million Americans' Social Security numbers and other identifying information during a massive breach last year. ind.pn/2rpMEkm