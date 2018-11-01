PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BHP Billiton is set to return more than $10 billion to shareholders after completing the sale of its American shale and gas business to BP Plc. bit.ly/2CQRRcl

Theresa May has struck a deal with Brussels that would give UK financial services companies continued access to European markets after Brexit. British and European negotiators have reached tentative agreement on all aspects of a future partnership on services, as well as the exchange of data. bit.ly/2OZ8qdk

The Guardian

Channel 4 chose Leeds as new national headquarters. About 200 staff will relocate to the city from the London headquarters by the end of next year. bit.ly/2CR95WS

BBC and Sky Plc have called on the European commission to take formal action against Saudi Arabia over a pirate TV and streaming service that provides UK viewers with illegal access to content including Premier League football, The Bodyguard and Game of Thrones. bit.ly/2CROJNm

The Telegraph

Fears are growing for the future of Jaguar Land Rover's UK workforce after the company set out plans to dramatically slash costs as it attempts to claw its way back from a half-year loss. bit.ly/2CR8ZP0

Struggling retailer Mothercare Plc is to cut 200 jobs at its head office in Watford in a bid to meet a 19 million pounds ($24.41 million) cost-saving target as it battles a crisis on the UK high street. bit.ly/2CT4dk9

Sky News

Online estate agent Emoov has put itself up for sale just months after completing a three-way merger conceived as an attempt to take on market leader Purplebricks Group Plc . bit.ly/2CSRHkC

Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has revealed he expects to have a Brexit divorce deal confirmed with Brussels by 21 November, in a letter to senior MPs who had summoned him to appear before a committee. bit.ly/2CTYLNP

The Independent

Crawshaw Group, a chain of UK butchers, has collapsed into administration after running out of cash, putting hundreds of jobs at risk. ind.pn/2CTUkTh

Insurers will be the focus of a new probe by the Financial Conduct Authority, which is planning to investigate whether customers are getting a good deal when they purchase home and motor insurance. ind.pn/2CVa88w